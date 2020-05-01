Four people die from COVID-19 in Kern County in less than two weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A seventh person has died from COVID-19 in Kern County. This is the fourth death reported in ten days.

Coronavirus is quickly spreading in Kern County. We were one of the last counties in California to confirm a case and now we’re the eleventh county with the most confirmed cases.

There are now more than 900 people that have contracted the novel virus in Kern.

Compared to other counties in the state, Kern has a low fatality rate. With nearly 900 residents with the virus and seven deaths in Kern, 0.8% of the total cases have resulted in death.

In a similar county as Kern, Fresno has 520 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths. That’s a fatality rate of 1.3%. Although Kern’s death rate is considerably lower than other counties, four people have died in less than two weeks.

Thirty people were reported to be in the hospital because of coronavirus, according to Kern public health officials on Thursday. More than half of the people infected with COVID-19 in Kern have recovered, according to local health officials.