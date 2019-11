There are four new cases of the West Nile virus in Kern County, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The county now has a total of 19 cases. The last time there were new cases was nearly a month ago. California now has a total of 178 cases, according to CDPH data.

Residents are urged to use mosquito repellent if going outdoors, especially at night, as well as wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.