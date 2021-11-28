Four months after Dpty. Phillip Campas’s death on a SWAT call, his family’s wounds still ache

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most Kern County residents probably associate the name Phillip Campas with the Sheriff’s SWAT team. That was Campas’s job, the one he was doing July 25 when he was killed trying to save a Wasco family from a gunman.

Sheriff’s deputy was Campas’s job, but it wasn’t who he was.

Campas was a family man, a friend, his dad’s fishing and bow-hunting buddy, the guy who had taken over the task of cooking the Thanksgiving turkey every year.

“I’ve been cooking ever since I was in junior high,” Campas’s father, Jesse Campas, said last week, the day before Thanksgiving. “At least the turkey for Thanksgiving. And now he does everything so I don’t have to do it. So now I gotta go back and start doing it again.”

Jesse Campas, still speaking in the present tense about Phillip, is a former Marine who was infinitely proud of his former Marine son.

As was his wife, Phillip’s mother, Christine Campas.

Their son was a disciplined first responder who also had a talent for training others.

“Don’t get us wrong,” Jesse Campas said. “We’re not trying to paint him as an angel. If you had went to maybe an academy where he was an instructor, watch out, because he’d let you have it. After he let you have it then he would bring you back up and make sure that you had learned what you were taught and he would help you be better at what you were doing. That’s why he’s touched so many people.”

Phillip was killed trying to rescue a Wasco family whose mentally ill husband and father was threatening them with a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle. Campas was shot while making a charge toward the Ramirez family home. Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr. also killed his wife and his two sons before he himself was killed.

“This is like it happened just the other day,” said Jesse Campus, his voice shallow with emotion. “That’s why this is just tough.”

Phillip’s parents, who live in northeast Bakersfield, don’t dwell on their son’s bravery. Four months after their son’s death, they and their daughter Adriana still take solace in the community’s outpouring of grief and support. But the expressions of sympathy don’t fill the holes in their hearts.

The community’s support “was comforting,” Christine Campas said. “It reached a lot of people and good things came out of it. But it doesn’t bring our son back.”

Some days are better than others.

“Emotions come in waves,” said Jesse Campas “It’s either a foot wave or it’s a tidal wave. You never know.”

Reminders of their son’s life are everywhere in the family home — on the walls, on the tables. Keepsakes, family photos. Christine points out one special framed photo on the wall — a shot of Philip, perhaps 8 years old, posing with a cowboy hat and a guitar.

“This was a gift to his dad for Father’s Day,” she said. “And we still have that guitar.”

They treasure the mementos — ordinary fragments of life that have taken on new significance — like the framed, red No. 11 football jersey from his playing days at East Bakersfield High School. Or photos from his days as an instructor for the Devil Pups, an organization that helps prepare teens for the U.S. Marines. Or two words on the living room wall, the tribute wall, dedicated to their son: faith and love.

“Thank God we have a lot of walls in this house, because we have a lot of pictures,” Christine said. “I’m a picture mom. We have a story. We have his legacy to live on. And these pictures will tell it. And we’ll tell it.”

It’s a difficult story to tell. Four months later, the wound still aches.

“Things are so different now,” Christine said. “But we will hold on to our family and our grandkids and daughter-in-law and our daughter. We will keep it going because I know that that’s what he would want.”

The Campas family isn’t asking for anybody for anything — except for one thing: remember Phillip Campas.