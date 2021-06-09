Four Lost Hills residents, including 2 children, injured in solo crash in Kings County

Four Lost Hills residents, including two children, were injured in a solo crash in Kings County early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 1:28 a.m., it received a 911 call of a crash in the area of Dairy Avenue and County Line Road. When officers arrived, the department said they found two adults with major injuries and two children — ages 7 and 8 — had minor injuries. They were all taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The officers determined that a 2004 Toyota was heading southbound on Dairy Avenue north of County Line Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a barbed wire fence on the east shoulder, according to the CHP.

After the impact with the fence, the department said the Toyota overturned multiple times. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The CHP said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.