Four local residents currently being tested for coronavirus, county says

Four people in Kern County are currently being tested for the coronavirus, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

The department made the announcement as part of a video briefing made available on the KCPH website this morning. Just on Monday, the department had announced there were two people being tested.

In addition, Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said out of 14 travelers that the department initially kept in isolation for monitoring, only three remain are still being monitored.

There are still no confirmed cases in the county, Corson said.

As of yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported that there were 108 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., including six deaths, Corson said.

The Public Health Department will post video briefings at around 10 a.m. on its website three days a week to provide updates on the county’s response to the coronavirus three days a week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.