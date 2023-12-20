BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division is now in the process of verifying petition signatures for the recall of four Lamont School Board members.

The petitions for Gilberto Lopez Jr., Pablo Trevino, Ernesto Garay and Evelyn Velasquez were received about two weeks ago on Dec. 4, according to officials. The elections team must now verify each petition has 1,150 valid signatures.

The Elections Division has 30 days from the date the petition was submitted to verify signatures and anticipates it will be completed before the 30 days. If the petition has the required number of valid signatures, the school board will call an election.