Four Kern County students to compete in National History Day Contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four students from Kern County are moving forward to the National History Day Contest.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office said that two students each from Fruitvale Junior High School and Endeavour Elementary School are among 62 students who will represent California in the national competition, to be held virtually June 14-18.

Matthew Fan and Thomas Wilson from Fruitvale placed first in the Junior Group Documentary category in the state competition with their project titled “Leo B. Hart and the Children of the Dustbowl: Breaking Educational and Social Barriers.”

Evan Noel and Madeline Mykytiuk from Endeavour placed first in the Elementary Group Poster category with their project titled “With No Hope in Sight: Operation Seasweep – Breaking Barriers for Vietnam’s Boat People.”

Through the competition, students engage in project-based learning as they choose their own topics of study connected to an annual theme and then engage in public history at competitions.

This year’s theme is Breaking Barriers in History. Students are required to research historic documents and artifacts, conduct oral histories, search the Internet and libraries for information on their topic, and travel to historic sites.

They present their work in a variety of ways including: museum-type exhibits, documentaries, websites, original performances, posters, or traditional research papers.