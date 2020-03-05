Four Kern County residents being tested for Coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The first coronavirus death has been reported in Placer County this morning, bringing the U.S. total to 11. As the number of deaths continues to rise, concerns are heightened in Kern County.

Officials say the victim was an elderly adult with underlying conditions.

According to a press release, the patient tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. They were likely exposed to Covid-19 during international travel on a princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico.

Back here at home, the Kern County Public Health Department is testing four people for the virus. At this time there is no confirmation of the circulation of Covid-19 in Kern County.

During an online video briefing, the public health department announced the county has a monitoring program in place.

“If you’re a traveler that has traveled internationally and you have made it through one of the 11 designated airports here in the U.S. and you are not symptomatic, you are low risk, and you have traveled somewhere where the Covid-19 is circulating, you are allowed to come home, but your names are provided to county jurisdictions so we can just follow up with an abundance of caution,” said Michelle Corson, public information officer for the Kern County Public Health Department.

The county received 14 names this week, but as of now, only three remain on the list. The 11 others no longer considered a risk to the community.

“We encourage the community to take the common precautions to be prepared every day,” said Corson.

The department plans to post video briefings every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 10 with updates on their website. Their goal is to keep the community informed on the latest information on the virus and provide tips with how everyone can stay safe.

“Wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick and continue to visit our website for updates,” said Corson.

Wednesday morning congressional leaders in the house and senate reached a bipartisan deal on an $8 billion emergency bill to fight coronavirus.