Four Kern County airports receive federal grants for infrastructure improvements

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Several airports in Kern County are receiving grants from the Federal Aviation Administration for infrastructure improvements.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration is awarding $1.2 billion in infrastructure grants through the FAA to 405 airports across the country.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Here are the Kern County airports that made the list and how much money they will receive:

California City Municipal Airport: $213,191 for runway pavement sealing

Inyokern Airport: $207,809 for runway improvements

Mojave Air and Space Port: $333,333 for taxiway improvements