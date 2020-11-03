Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Election Results begin 11/3 at 8pm
Four injured in multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 99 near White Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 99 north of White Lane. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were sent out to the area at around 1 p.m. While a few occupants were pinned inside the vehicles due to the collision, the department said it was only temporary and no one was seriously hurt.  

The CHP said traffic on northbound Highway 99 is backed up due to the accident. Crews are still working to clear the scene. Motorists are encouraged to talk alternate routes if possible. 

The cause of the collision is still unknown and remains under investigation, the department said.

