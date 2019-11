BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No drunken driving arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint Tuesday evening, but four drivers were detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety level.

Eight motorists were cited for driving while unlicensed and three were driving on a suspended license, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The checkpoint was held from 5 p.m. to midnight in the 8400 block of Ming Avenue. Police said a total of 1,025 vehicles were screened.