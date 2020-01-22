Four dead after fiery plane crash at Corona Municipal Airport

CORONA, Calif. (KTLA) — Four people were killed when a plane crashed and erupted in flames at the Corona Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:10 p.m. at the airport, which is located at 1900 Aviation Dr., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The plane crashed “under unknown circumstances” and was destroyed, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the aircraft engulfed in flames on the airport’s east side, the Corona Police Department tweeted.

Four people died as a result of the crash, according to the Corona Fire Department, which previously indicated the plane was carrying three or four occupants.

The aircraft had about 80 gallons of fuel, and the fire extended into vegetation, fire officials said.

The charred wreckage was visible in a brushy area just off an airport runway, Sky5 aerial video showed. It appeared the fire had been completely extinguished as of 1 p.m., though firefighters could be seen watering the vegetation around the crash site.

More than a dozen police and fire vehicles were parked nearby.

The airport has been temporarily been closed to flights, according to police. It was unclear when normal operations would resume.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board, according to Gregor.