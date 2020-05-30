Four companies detail layoffs, furloughs due to COVID-19 impact

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four companies notified Kern County officials about layoffs and furloughs that are a result of financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TJX Company, Tom’s Restaurant, Crest Logistics, and Halliburton said 240 workers were either laid off or were furloughed.

TJX — which operates HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and Marshalls department stores — said 177 employees were furloughed from five stores in Bakersfield and Ridgecrest. The company said the furloughs are expected for four months, but could change because of COVID-19. All stores were temporarily closed.

Tom’s Restuarants said it laid off 11 workers from its location in Rosamond because of the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines that forced a closure of dine-in restaurants.

A total of 320 employees were laid off in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

Crest Logistics closed its facility in Delano at 2121 S. Browning Road because of a related and unexpected closure of a Loup Logistics facility. Forty six jobs were lost due to layoffs, the company said.

Halliburton said it permanently laid off six employees and a total of 37 employees were subject to layoffs from its location at 34722 7th Standard Road over a seven-week period ending on May 18.

