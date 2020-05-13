Four Cal Guard fighter jets to perform flyover Wednesday honoring health care workers and first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four fighter jets from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno will perform a flyover throughout California beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday to honor health care workers and first responders.

The jets are expected to fly over Bakersfield at about 11:48 a.m., according to a news release.

“The flyover is scheduled to take off from Fresno Air National Guard Base and pass over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, and Southern California, covering the towns of Reedley, Selma, Madera, Sacramento, Merced, Richmond, Oakland, San Jose, Monterey, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Bakersfield and Clovis before returning to Fresno,” the release says.

The release said viewers are encouraged to tag Cal Guard on social media in photos and

videos of the formation with the hashtags #144FW, #AmericaStrong and #CalGuard.