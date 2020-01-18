Four arrested in KCSO crackdown on Rosamond marijuana dispensaries

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office cracked down on several marijuana dispensaries this week, seizing more than 150 pounds of weed and arresting four people.

The department said on Wednesday investigators executed search warrants on Vape and Bake, The Green Empire and Mr. 5 Grams marijuana dispensaries. On Friday, additional warrants were served to Organic Healthcare Solutions, Lights Out Wellness and Wicked Weed.

Through the warrants, deputies seized 153 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $694,000, nearly 4,000 grams of concentrated marijuana worth about $192,000 as well as 1,389 packages of edibles with an estimated value of $27,780. Deputies also recovered nearly $40,000 in currency.

Sebastian Navarro, 20, 41-year-old Adam Eyre, 32-year-old Richard Ariel and 27-year old Karina Lua were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a place for the purposes of drug sales, possession of marijuana for sales and illegal operation of a marijuana dispensary.