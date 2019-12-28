Breaking News
Four arrested after officers find illegal gaming casino

Four people were arrested today after officers found an illegal gaming casino. 

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:40 a.m., officers were conducting a check on a vacant business located at 203 E. California Ave. and found that it was operating as a casino. 

After detaining several occupants, the officers found a loaded firearm in the waistband of 22-year-old Sergio Lopez, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being in illegal possession of a firearm, as the serial number was removed.

 Crystal Nieves, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale. In addition, 32-year-old Candace Deluna was arrested for possessing heroin for sales. Freddy Piedra, 37, was arrested for having an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. 

In addition, a gaming machine, another loaded gun as well as some currency were seized in the operation. 

