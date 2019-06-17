Founder’s Day 2019: Serving our community

Each year Nexstar Media Group sets aside one day for the entire company to give back to their communities. The effort is about serving our neighborhoods and our viewers that we appreciate so much.

The day is intended to shift our employee focus from being a television station serving the community to our employees volunteering and making a personal commitment by helping those in need within our local community. Our mission is to give back where it is needed most.

This morning our 17 Clean Team walked throughout downtown Bakersfield picking up trash.