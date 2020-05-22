Foster Farms donates more than 70,000 servings of chicken to The Mission at Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Foster Farms on Friday delivered more than 70,000 servings of chicken to The Mission at Kern County.

This is the second donation Foster Farms has made to the mission, bringing the total to more than 140,000 servings, according to a news release.

“Up and down the West Coast and in communities where we live and work, the economic effects of COVID-19 have been devastating,” said Foster Farms Vice President of Communications Ira Brill. “We are committed to supporting the important work our community organizations and longtime food bank partners are doing to fight hunger during these unprecedented times.”