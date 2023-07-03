BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple campers needed to be evacuated Monday afternoon because of a brush fire burning near Isabella Lake, fire officials said.

A wildfire started in Stine Cove Campground in Lake Isabella just before 2 p.m. according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials say the 8.3-acre Stine Fire is 80% contained, with all forward progress stopped.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service reminds people of camping guidelines during these dry months. Using a metal fire ring if available, making sure campfires are fully put out and learning local fire restrictions are all ways to help fight wildfires.

Campfires are only permitted under a dispersed campsite, unless fire danger conditions are high. The use of all fireworks are prohibited on U.S. forest land.