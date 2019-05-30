Forty-five Wasco High seniors graduating with associate’s degrees from Bakersfield College

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Forty-five Wasco Union High School seniors will graduate Thursday with associate’s degrees from Bakersfield College thanks to the district’s Wonderful Agriculture Career Prep.

The partnership between the high school, BC and the Wonderful Company began four years ago and uses both BC instructors and Wasco High teachers.

Out of those 45 with associate’s degrees, 39 will continue their education at universities including UC Davis, UC Merced, UC Santa Barbara, Cal Poly and Fresno State, according to a district news release. Students will receive scholarships from the Wonderful Company totaling more than $180,000.



The graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Wasco Union High School football field at 1900 7th St.