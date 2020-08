LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — Free child car seat checks will be provided at the California Highway Patrol’s Fort Tejon office on Wednesday.

The checks will be done by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All participants will be required to wear face coverings, and social distancing measures will be implemented.

To schedule an appointment, call 661-248-6655. The office is located at 1033 Lebec Road.