Formerly homeless, now a homeowner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After being homeless and living on the streets for 22 months, U.S Army veteran Mark Wilkins has performed a complete turnaround.

He landed a job and is now a homeowner.

“We’re proud of all he has accomplished and thankful we could help him move home,” said an Instagram post by the Bakersfield Homeless Center about Wilkins’ accomplishments.

The center said Wilkins is known for his optimism and “go-getter” attitude. He’s been active in its volunteer program keeping the shelter clean, and is now working with a highway clean-up crew.

Wilkins served in the Army from 1978 to 1982.