BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Vons courtesy clerk Austin Sherrell is still without a job after a hearing last week.

Sherrell was assaulted three times in less than three months in his job as a local supermarket courtesy clerk, then was terminated.

Sherrell, who is on the autism spectrum, and his father Adam participated in a hearing last week with union representatives and a Vons human resources official, who ultimately upheld Austin’s termination.

Adam Sherrell — Austin’s father — believes the termination was upheld because Austin physically pushed away an alleged drunken customer after the man punched Austin in the face three times as a store manager stood by watching.

Union representative Jacques Loveall told 17 News on Monday: “UFCW 8-Golden State continues to believe Mr. Sherrell was wrongfully terminated. Accordingly, we are taking the grievance procedure to the next step, which is arbitration.”

Vons has not responded with a comment regarding this incident.