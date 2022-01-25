Former treasurer embezzled $277K from Kern County Republican Central Committee: FEC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bryan Williams, former treasurer of the Kern County Republican Central Committee, was fined under an agreement with the Federal Election Commission after admitting to embezzling $272,000.

Williams has paid partial restitution of $218,546.30 and has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $20,528, according to a conciliation agreement reached last month with the FEC. He was given 30 days to pay.

From 2013 to 2019, Williams made unauthorized payments from the committee’s bank account to his personal bank accounts and credit cards, according to FEC documents. He didn’t keep records of the payments, resulting in the committee filing inaccurate reports with the FEC.

“The fact that Williams falsified memo and description fields of the transactions, never provided copies of committee invoices or his credit card statements for review, and instead, provided falsified information demonstrates his intent to conceal his conduct and that he acted knowingly and willingly,” the documents say.

Williams was treasurer until Feb. 20, 2019.