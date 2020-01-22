Former Tehachapi resident sentenced in child pornography case

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Former Tehachapi resident Robert James Muller was sentenced federal court today in a child pornography case.

Muller, 36, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Fresno to 15 years in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Muller received and distributed more than 600 images of child porn between December 2010 and November 2014. Some of the images showed minors, many of them prepubescent, being subjected to violence or sadistic conduct.

Mueller admitted that he had failed to comply with a lifetime sex offender registration requirement that was imposed as a result of an Army court martial proceeding and conviction related to possession of child pornography in 2008, the documents show.

The sentence includes a lifetime term of supervised release, during which Mueller’s access to minors, computers, and the internet will be restricted. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay $30,000 in restitution to 10 victims who filed claims.