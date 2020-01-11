Former Tehachapi City Council candidate found guilty of secretly recording conversation with police chief, posting conversation to Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The District Attorney’s office says a jury convicted a former Tehachapi City Council candidate for secretly recording a conversation with the police chief and posting it to Facebook.

The DA says a jury found former Tehachapi City Council candidate Hames Davies guilty of a single count of unlawful recording of a confidential communication.

Prosecutors argued in May 2019, Davies went to the Tehachapi Police Department to meet with Chief Kent Kroeger and was taken to a Kroeger’s office where the conversation between the two was secretly recorded.

Davies then posted video of the conversation to a group on Facebook, the District Attorney’s office said in a release. Davies admitted to recording the conversation and posting online without permission.

Davies is scheduled to be sentenced in February and faces up to three years in prison.