Former state legislator, Tehachapi resident Phil Wyman dies at 74

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Former state legislator and Tehachapi resident Phil Wyman died yesterday at the age of 74, according to his son-in-law Clint Beacom.

Wyman spent 18 years with the state legislature. He had a long run in the state Assembly, serving from 1978 to 1992. He spent two years in the state Senate in 1993 and 1994 and returned to the Assembly for a two-year stint in 2000.

Wyman, a Republican, had run for Kevin McCarthy’s vacated Assembly seat in 2006 but lost to Jean Fuller. He also made a bid for U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer’s seat but came in fourth in the primary.

He also had served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1973.

Funeral arrangements for Wyman are currently pending.