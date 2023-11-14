BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two South High School graduates returned to campus Tuesday in hopes of inspiring teens to dream big.

Tony Award-Winning Producer Alan Shorr and Former Universal Parks and Resorts Senior Vice President Mike Davis shared their insights and offered guidance in hopes on inspiring students in the Visual and Performing Arts Department.

The two discussed the tools and skills necessary to forge successful careers in the dynamic world of entertainment.

Shorr is a Tony Award-winning producer renowned for his exceptional contributions to Broadway. Davis spent more than 40 years in the entertainment business with both Universal and Disney and produced more than $1,000,000,000 worth of live shows and events.

“Both Alan and I graduated from South High School in the late 60s, 70s, and have had wonderful careers in the arts,” said Davis. “So, we wanted to come back to our hometown to our high school, where those high school teachers made such a huge impression on us about our career, and try to reinvest back into the school with a scholarship and mentoring program, and a guest lecturing master class program to try to maybe help graduating students from South High maybe find a path and a great career in the arts, as Alan and I have been able to enjoy.”

Both hope their visit today helped motivate and guide the next generation of aspiring artists, performers and industry professionals.