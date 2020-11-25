Former site of downtown Sinaloa restaurant could soon become multi-story apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You might know the building as Sinaloa Mexican Restaurant, which served downtown Bakersfield for 62 years before closing in 2019. Historians know the same building, located on P Street between 20th and 21st streets, as the site of Bakersfield’s first orphanage, which opened in 1909.

Now, the three-quarter-acre lot is in escrow — with the last reported asking price being $899,000 — and the new local owners are planning to build a multi-story apartment complex on the site.

The buyer, Bakersfield-based Sage Equities, is still weighing its options, including scaling back the apartment project from the original plan of four stories and 55 units and finding a way to incorporate or at least acknowledge the old orphanage building.

Sage Equities Owner-Broker Robert Austin Smith is also behind at least two other downtown residential projects. In addition to 44-unit 17th Place townhomes, the company just broke ground on a 53-unit project on Q Street called The Cue.

Smith tells 17 News to stay tuned for an update on the old orphanage property sometime next year.