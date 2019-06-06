Former sheriff candidate, Justin Fleeman, says he has been fired as KCSO chief deputy

County counsel says issue is confidential but any action is supported by 'comprehensive, accurate investigation'

A former candidate for the top job at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and chief deputy has been fired, he tells 17 News.

Justin Fleeman says he was fired from the sheriff’s office on May 29.

In an interview with 17 News late Wednesday night, Fleeman said he was fired for making accusations against incumbent sheriff Donny Youngblood during last year’s campaign.

Fleeman maintains Youngblood and other high-ranking officials within the department have retaliated against him for deciding to run against Youngblood.

Youngblood easily won re-election.

Fleeman says his lawyer will file a wrongful termination lawsuit where more details about his firing would be revealed.

Fleeman issued a written statement to 17 News:

I was wrongfully terminated for running a campaign against the sheriff. In the coming months, a wrongful termination lawsuit will be filed where more information will be released. I ask the news media to cover the story, and the people to see who was really telling the truth during the campaign.

17 News reached out to Sheriff Youngblood on Wednesday night, but he did not have a comment on the matter and deferred to county counsel.

On Thursday afternoon, the county provided a statement to 17 News through Kern County Counsel Margo Raison: