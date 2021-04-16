Former Rep. TJ Cox not running for 21st Congressional District in 2022, launches Democratic PAC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Rep. TJ Cox (D–Fresno) will not run again for the 21st Congressional District seat in 2022 because of lackluster fundraising, according to the San Joaquin Valley Sun.

Cox upset Rep. David Valadao in 2018, but lost the seat to Valadao last November.

Federal Elections Commission filings show Cox renamed his re-election campaign to a Democratic Political Action Committee called “Rising Electorate PAC.”

Valadao will be challenged by Bakersfield Democrat Nicole Parra in 2022.

