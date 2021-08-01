Former President George W. Bush, first lady Laura to be guest speakers at Voices of Inspiration in October

Former United States president George W. Bush, right, and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, listen to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffmann Hospice said that former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will be guest speakers at its annual Voices of Inspiration fundraiser later this year.

Voices of Inspiration is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Downtown Bakersfield.

Hoffmann Hospice says tickets purchased for the postponed 2020 event will be honored and there are a few tables available for purchase. Tables of 10 go on sale Monday at 10 a.m., organizers said.

Tables could be purchased at its website.