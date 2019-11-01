Former President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush slated to be keynote speakers at 2020 Voices of Inspiration event

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 19: Former U.S. president George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Busy wait for the start of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Mike Stone/Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News has learned former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush will be the keynote speakers of Hoffmann Hospice’s Voices of Inspiration fundraiser.

The event is Hoffmann’s Hospice’s signature fundraising event for the hospice’s programs and services throughout Kern County.

Each year, guests enjoy a social hour with entertainment, cocktails and a dinner, followed by a moderated discussion with the annual keynote speaker.

Last year’s speaker was actor Mark Wahlberg.

Hoffmann Hospice’s 2020 Voices of Inspiration event is scheduled for April 30, 2020.