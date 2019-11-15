Former MLB player Darryl Strawberry named keynote speaker for Mission at Kern County event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former professional baseball player Darryl Strawberry, a star slugger for the Mets and Yankees, will be the keynote speaker at the Mission at Kern County’s annual holiday gala.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, will be held at Seven Oaks Country Club and feature stories of men and women who have struggled with homelessness and addiction and turned their lives around.

Strawberry has battled with drug and alcohol addiction and is sharing his experience on recovery with others.

“We are excited to show the community how their support will continue to help us battle the devastating effects of addictions right here in our hometown,” said mission Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos.

The event will include live and silent auctions and dinner.