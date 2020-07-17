Former Mexico president Vicente Fox urges Supervisor Leticia Perez to ‘lend a hand’ to local firefighters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former world leader is taking to social media to express support for Kern County firefighters.

Vicente Fox, who served as president of Mexico from 2000 through 2006, released a video on YouTube urging Board of Supervisors Chairperson Leticia Perez to “lend a hand” to the men and women of the Kern County Fire Department.

“Firefighters in your county, Kern County, which you supervise, is really needing support for its firefighters. They render a solid service to the community and I think they deserve to be supported by everybody,” he said in the video.

The video comes after Perez was one of three supervisors two weeks ago to vote to reduce county firefighters’ overtime wages above federal standards. Perez declined to comment for this story.