Former McFarland High coach who pleaded no contest to contacting teen for sex act being sentenced today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former McFarland High School basketball coach who pleaded no contest earlier this year to contacting a teen to commit a sex act is due in court today for sentencing.

Fernando Pruneda faces two years in prison and having to register as a sex offender. Three other charges, including lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, were dismissed under the plea agreement.

According to court documents, he tried to receive sexual favors from a junior varsity basketball player. The teen told detectives that Pruneda massaged him as well as other players below the waist and that Pruneda threatened to deny him varsity status if he refused.

The teen also told investigators that Pruneda forced him to sleep in the same bed with him during away tournaments.