Former Logan’s Roadhouse building destroyed in fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire tore through the building of the former Logan’s Roadhouse early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear what started the fire at the building on California Avenue near Highway 99, but no one was injured. The restaurant had been closed for some time and it was boarded up at the time.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames. 17 News caught up with a former patron of the restaurant, Donna Norberg. She said the restuarant was a special place for her.

“Every Friday night we’d come in. They’re family,” she said. “To see it like this … I didn’t think it’d be such a big deal to see it burned down, but it is truly heartbreaking.”