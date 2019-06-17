Former KHSD Police Chief Steve Alvidrez killed in hit-and-run crash eight years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Today marks the 8th anniversary of the death of former Kern High School District Police Chief Steve Alvidrez.

Steve Alvidrez, 52, was killed on June 17, 2011, shortly before midnight when a hit-and-run driver slammed into the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he and his wife Ramona were driving on Highway 99 just south of Delano.

Ramona Alvidrez survived the crash.

Steve Alvidrez died at the scene.

The Kern Secret Witness Program is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide case being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses described a suspect vehicle as a gold Chevy Cavalier.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.