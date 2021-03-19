BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former KGET News Director John “Jack” Bowe has died at his home in Elk Rapids, Mich., according to KHAS-TV. He was 78.

Bowe died Feb. 11. He was retired, his last job having been news director of KHAS-TV, the station reported.

Born in Schenectady, New York in 1942, Bowe graduated from Notre Dame in 1964. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967, achieving the rank of captain.

Bowe later found his calling in journalism. He worked at the South Bend Tribune in 1967 then switched to television in 1969, working as news director at WSBT in South Bend, Indiana; WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio; KMST in Monterey, California; KGET in Bakersfield, California; WJHG in Panama City, Florida, KOLO in Reno, Nevada; and KHAS in Hastings, Nebraska.

During that time, he won an Emmy and was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.