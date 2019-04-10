Former KGET anchor promoted within Adventist Health Bakersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former KGET anchor Kiyoshi Tomono has been promoted to the community partnership executive of Adventist Health Bakersfield and Tehachapi Valley.

It will be Tomono's job to build strong and strategic partnerships between Adventist Health Bakersfield and Tehachapi Valley in order to promote wellness and drive initiatives with schools, non-profits and healthcare agencies in the community.

"We are on the path to make an impact on this place we call home," said Tomono. "We know that

wellness is more than just physical, it's a sum of all the things that make life fulfilling. It's access to

housing, nutritious food, better education and a chance to flourish economically. But no one can

drive all these things alone. That's why we're reaching out and partnering with organizations

across the city and even the county to drive results."

Tomono said that the for most of his life he wanted to be a doctor, so working for Adventist Health Bakersfield has been a good fit for him and he is ready partner with the community organizations in order to make Bakersfield better.

"I'm excited to continue to partner with organizations in our community to work on making Bakersfield a healthier place to call home," said Tomono.