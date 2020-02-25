Former Kern County Deputy Pleads Not Guilty In New Sexual Assault Charges

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Monday in court, former deputy Michael Clark pleaded not guilty to the new charges filed against him. This time around at least three new woman have come forward with new allegations.

New sexual assault allegations come on the heels of an incident on September 24th, 2019 in Rosamond.

Investigators say the 31-year-old Clark, while on duty and in uniform, offered the woman a ride home from work. While inside his patrol car, the woman claims Clark groped her in a sexual way.

In October, Clark was placed on administrative leave.

Now, new sexual assault allegations stemming from, April of last year. One woman claims Clark responded for a service call to her residence and made attempts to start a sexual relationship with her, even after she stated she was not interested. The woman claims she observed Clark parked outside of her residence on several occasions. Those observations confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office through GPS data in the patrol vehicle.

According to another victim, the former deputy had harassed her at her work and on one occasion laid down with her while she napped during her break.

Sheriff’s reports say several employees witnessed the incident.

In court Monday, Clark pleaded not guilty to two counts each of stalking, sexual battery, and assault by a public officer. In addition, he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of touching a person intimately against their will for sexual arousal and making obscene phone calls.

Clark’s bond was set at one-hundred and seventy-five-thousand dollars. He has since bailed out of jail. He will be back in court on April 29th.

