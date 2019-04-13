Former Kern County administrator, David Price III, dies at 65

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. David Price III

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A longtime civil servant to Kern County, David Price III, has died.

Price's wife, Liz, says he died on April 9 of complications from a cardiac event in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Price served the county of Kern honorably for 21 years. He was assistant planning director, and later, director of airports before he was appointed director of the county's powerful Resource Management Agency.

Price retired in 2009 and moved with his wife to Tennessee.

He was widely regarded for his leadership skills, an easy-going style and his deep Christian faith.

Supervisor Mike Maggard issued a statement to 17 News on Friday, saying:

Dave was one of the great ones. He was a true gentleman. He had a kind and funny personality and the world is a lesser place without him.

Liz Price told 17's Jim Scott, she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support on their Facebook page from people who knew and loved him Kern County.

David Price III was 65 years old.