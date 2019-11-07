Former KCSO deputy involved in fatal shooting in Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KGET) — A former Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Oregon last month.

The Hillsboro Police Department has confirmed that Officer Bobby Voth was involved in a shooting that took place on Oct. 21 that led to the death of 39-year-old Jason Livengood.

According to the department, Voth was investigating suspicious activity between the drivers of two vehicles in the West Precinct parking lot and saw that one of the drivers was armed with a handgun.

After refusing demands to drop the weapon, shots were fired and Livengood was killed, the department said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Washington County Major Crimes Team.

Voth began working at the Hillsboro Police Department in 2017, according to his LinkedIn Page. Prior to that, he worked at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, having been hired in 1997.

Voth was also involved in another fatal shooting in Bakersfield in 2011.

According to the department, 35-year-old Rodolfo Medrano called 911 on May 29 saying he wanted to kill himself and also threatened to kill a cop. He also said that he had a gun and that he had three young children with him.

Deputies including Voth responded to the Little Sweden Motel in the 2700 block of S. Union Avenue and found Medrano, who was in a wheelchair, in front of the motel room in the parking lot. After attempting to talk Medrano down for 45 minutes, the department said he pulled out a large knife and began advancing toward the deputies.

Despite multiple requests to stop, Medrano continued to advance until the four deputies discharged their firearms, KCSO said.

The county’s Incident Review Board later determined that the shooting was within department policy, despite criticisms from family members who said the deputies should have used less lethal force.

In 2012, some of Medrano’s family members sued the county for wrongful death. According to court records, the suit was settled in 2014. It has not been disclosed how much the settlement was.