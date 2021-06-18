Former KCSO Commander Robert Charles Yoon dies at 66

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and many in our community are mourning the loss of a former KCSO commander who gained a faithful following on social media.

Robert Charles Yoon, also known as Skip, Skipper, or Bob — was born on Feb. 25, 1955 in Bakersfield. He grew up on the east side and attended Bakersfield High School.

After graduating, Yoon eventually joined the Kern County Sheriff’s Office becoming a commander during 30 years of service.

His family says he was known for his candor, commitment and his sense of humor. He is survived by his older sisters Patricia and Marcia and his children, David and Laura. Yoon was 66 years old.

Yoon gained a following from the Kern County of Bob Facebook group where posters shared stories of him.

Memorial donations in Yoon’s honor may be made to the Bakersfield SPCA — the place where he found his two best canine friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Ethel’s Old Coral located at 4310 Alfred Harrell Highway on July 10.