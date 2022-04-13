BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A formerly licensed insurance agent was arraigned Tuesday on six felony counts of theft and embezzlement for allegedly stealing money from his clients.

David Lance Hall, 64, of Bakersfield, appeared at the Kern County Superior Court to face multiple charges for allegedly stealing the money that was meant to pay for his client’s insurance coverage and keeping it for himself.

The California Department of Insurance received a complaint from the insurance company Hall worked for claiming he stole the money he collected from several clients for their insurance premiums.

After an investigation, the department revoked Hall’s license in March 2021.

They found that while working as a licensed agent, Hall withdrew money from his business bank trust account and deposited it into his personal account. He allegedly did this on six separate occasions between September 2018 and December 2018. In total, he stole $11,961 from his clients.

Hall is expected back in court on April 22. His bail has been set at $30,000.