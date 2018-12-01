Former home of George H. W. and Barbara Bush still stands in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Before they moved into the White House, President George H. W. and Barbara Bush were brief residents of Bakersfield.

President Bush lived with his expectant wife Barbara and infant son, George W. at the home at Monterey Street back in 1949.

That home was bought by late political consultant Mark Abernathy in 2004.

At the time, Abernathy planned to turn the home into a museum and learning center. Cathy Abernathy says they've requested materials from the Bush family to use in the museum.

Cathy Abernathy says it may be the only home in America still in existence, other than the White House, to house two presidents.