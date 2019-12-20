Former girlfriend of Todd Chance takes stand in Leslie Chance trial

Carrie Williams, the former girlfriend of Todd Chance, took the witness stand in the Leslie Chance trial this morning.

Williams said she was out of town the day of the killing and was with her daughter and friends. Photos she took from that day were shown at the trial.

Williams and Chance dated from 1990 to 1995 and at one point were engaged to be married.

Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler has said earlier in the trial that Leslie Chance had discovered that her husband had rekindled a romance with an old flame and decided to kill him over it.



