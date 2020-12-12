Former Fruitvale Junior High Principal John Hefner diagnosed with cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Fruitvale Junior High Principal John Hefner has been diagnosed with cancer, according to friends and family.

In November, Hefner was diagnosed with lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. He is receiving medical treatment and is resting comfortably at home.

Among his many contributions to the community, Hefner was the driving force behind Fruitvale’s History Day program. Over the years, Hefner saw dozens of History Day students bring home honors at both the state and national level.

Hefner has also been instrumental in the creation and growth of Bakersfield’s Sister City program, which is embodied in Bakersfield’s Sister City Gardens near Mill Creek Park.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Hefner and his family pay for in-home health care. As of Saturday afternoon, the account had just surpassed its initial goal of raising $25,000. Visit the account site if you would like to make a donation.