Former Congressman David Valadao won’t rule out 2020 run for 21st District seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rumors are swirling that former Congressman David Valadao will make another run to represent the 21st District in 2020.

17’s Jim Scott talked to Valadao on Tuesday and told him he is seriously thinking about running against incumbent T.J. Cox, but will know more in about two weeks.

The three term Republican Congressman was defeated by Democratic challenger and Fresno businessman T.J. Cox last November.

The margin of difference was 862 votes in a race that wasn’t called until Nov. 28, 2018.