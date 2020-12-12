Former Congressional candidate Kim Mangone diagnosed with colon cancer, undergoes procedure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kim Mangone (D-Quartz Hill), the congressional candidate who ran against Rep. Kevin McCarthy in 2020, announced Friday she has been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. Her campaign says she underwent an emergency procedure and doctors believe they removed the cancerous mass.

Mangone statement:

“Thank you to everyone who sent words of kindness and support. I will never forget it!

Let me please extend the deepest possible thanks to all the nurses, technicians, doctors, and every single kind of medical staff who quite literally saved my life.”